|
|
Don Alpers
Dec. 17, 1924 - Oct. 29, 2019
Resident of Hayward
Don Roy Carl Alpers of Hayward, California, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the age of 94. After months of failing health, he died peacefully at home with his grandchildren (Laura and her husband, Christopher) and his great-grandchildren (Trinity and Eden) by his side. Don was born on December 17, 1924, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Walter Alpers and Myra (Hammitt) Alpers. He attended high school in Marine City, Michigan. He then proudly served his country and traveled the world as a U.S. Merchant Marine during WWII, he got married in Toledo, Ohio in 1945, moved to California, had two children, retired from a 30-year career in the U.S. Postal Service and later worked at Avis Rent-A-Car to pass the time, he provided years of commitment and service to Grace Lutheran Church, formed lifelong friendships with folks in the Northern California Square Dance Association, was a long-time companion to Ruth Hughey after the death of his wife, and was the best grandpa ever to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Don enjoyed camping, cuddling dogs, lunch at the senior center, hot fudge sundaes, See's Nuts and Chews, and exercising. He never failed to be frugal, realistic, and positive in his interactions with others and was a mellow, fun-loving, jokester who will be dearly missed. Don Alpers is survived by his grandchildren; Laura (Janke) Guajardo, Aaron Janke, and David Janke; as well as, and his great-grandchildren; Trinity Guajardo, Eden Guajardo, and Nova Janke. Don Alpers is preceded in death by his parents: Walter Alpers and Myra (Hammitt) Alpers, his wife: Virginia (Tiller) Alpers, and his children: Walter "Eddie" Alpers and Dona (Alpers) Janke. Funeral service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church on 1836 B Street in Hayward, beginning at 11 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019; the burial will follow at Lone Tree Cemetery. Don loved dancing! So, a memorial square dance will be held in his honor from 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM in the Fellowship Hall at Grace Lutheran.
View the online memorial for Don Alpers
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019