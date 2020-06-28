Don Deabenderfer Jr.
1938 - 2020
Don Deabenderfer, Jr.
Jan. 15, 1938 - April 26, 2020
Resident of San Pablo, CA
He came to the Bay Area about 1940 with his family and eventually settled in San Pablo and has been an longtime resident. He served in the Navy as an Electrician – in the Seabee division. He came home and joined the IBEW 302 Electrical workers and worked as an electrician until he retired.
He was a past master of Harbor Lodge (now Bay Cities Lodge). He enjoyed fishing, outdoors and to travel. He was a very kind man and would help anyone who needed it. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his sons; Michael, Steven and grandson, Vinnie.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon, of 60 years, his daughter, Lori and son, John. Also his grandchildren; Jason, Shannon, Marlena, Kaila, Rebecca, John Jr., Tyler, Mkenzie, and 8 great-grandchildren. A memorial service to be held at a later date.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
