Don Deming

Apr. 18, 1930 - Jun. 17, 2019

El Cerrito

Long time resident of El Cerrito, Don Deming, passed away peacefully on Monday June 17. Don was a Building Contractor in El Cerrito, beginning his business with his Father James Deming in 1955. For 40 years he designed and built new living spaces for hundreds of families in the East Bay. After retirement, Don and his wife Janet enjoyed their many favorite pastimes of traveling, camping, fishing, gardening, swimming, and most of all spending time with family and friends.

Don was an Eagle Scout, a graduate of U.C. Berkeley, and a veteran of the USMC where he served in the Korean war. He was also past president of the Liberty Italian Club in Oakland, and a member of the Masons, Cerrito City Club, and SIRs.

Don is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janet, daughter Sherri, son James, daughter-in-law Carol, and grandchildren Nicole Kerman and Seth Deming.

A 'Celebration of Life' will be held with Don's family and friends on July 6th at 1:00 PM in the Sky Room at Piedmont Gardens, Oakland.

Piedmont Gardens

33 Linda Avenue

Oakland CA, 94611

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations could be made in his name to one of Don's favorite charities or a .



•BAY AREA CRISIS NURSERY

1506 Mendocino Dr

Concord, CA 94521-1743

•INJURED MARINE SEMPER FI FUND

SEMPER FI FUND

825 COLLEGE BLVD STE 102

OCEANSIDE, CA 92057-6263

•SOCIETY ST VINCENT DE PAUL ALAMEDA COUNTY

2272 SAN PABLO AVE

OAKLAND, CA 94612-1321





View the online memorial for Don Deming Published in East Bay Times on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary