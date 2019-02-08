Don Gary Arquilla

February 14, 1954 - February 5, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek

Don Gary Arquilla, 64, of Walnut Creek, California, passed away on February 5th, 2019.

Don was born in Oakland, California on February 14th, 1954. He graduated from Del Valle High School in Walnut Creek, California.

In the 1980s, Don owned a dry cleaning business with two storefronts, one in Walnut Creek on Olympic Blvd and the other in Benicia, California. During this time, Don was awarded Benicia business man of the year. He then went on to work at Saint Mary's College in the Facilities and Maintenance department and continued there for over 20 years until retiring.

Don is survived by his sister, Robin Arquilla; nieces, Shannon and Dusty Allison; great-niece, Jordan Sabella; and additional family and friends.

Don is preceded in death by his father, Don Edward Arquilla, and mother, Barbara Lorraine Lee.

The graveside service will be held at 10am February 9th, 2019 at Lafayette Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, if making a memorial donation, please give to a .





