Don H. Plummer
January 22, 1922 - December 16, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton
Don was born in Chicago, Illinois, the only child of Elsie Atkinson and Don M. Plummer. He grew up in Bushnell, Illinois where he was raised by the Miller family after his mother's death in 1937.
He attended Bushnell High School, where he was a star athlete in football, basketball and baseball. After graduation he headed to Bradley University where he studied until he enlisted in the Coast Guard during WW II. He served his country in the Pacific Fleet and eventually settled in San Francisco after his discharge. He had grown fond of the mild California winters and swore he would never shovel snow again!
When his service duties ended he found a position as a teller at Bank of America on Market Street. There is where he met his future wife, Marjorie Brunelli. They were married on June 18, 1949. They were together for 53 years until her passing in 2003. Don leaves their 5 children Donna Douglas, Harriet Burns (Ed), Sue Price (Larry), Warren Plummer and Mary Noble, 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Don was a General Motors Dealer during most of his working life, with dealerships in Fremont, Livermore, Jackson, Quincy and Reno. He was also an avid golfer, fisherman, hunter and story teller. He was the oldest member of Castlewood Country Club where he spent many days playing golf, playing cards and enjoying a cocktail or two. His mind was always as sharp as a tack and he could deliver a joke with the right punch-line every time…no matter what the subject he had a joke about it.
We will reminisce about some of those one liners and recall some of those funny stories at Castlewood Country Club, 707 Country Club Cir, Pleasanton, on January 26, 2020, from 2-5 pm. Please join us in celebrating Don's life.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020