Don Ray Jackman
Resident of Concord, Ca.
Don, 63, passed away Thursday, June 13th surrounded by loved ones.
Don was a long-time Concord resident and cherished by many. Don is survived by and was a beloved father to two children, Garrett and Danielle Jackman. He is also survived by his father, Don Lambert, & predeceased by his mother, Peggy Lambert.
Per Don's request, a private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in Don Jackman's memory can go to Contra Costa Animal Services in Martinez, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on June 23, 2019