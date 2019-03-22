Donald (Don) C. Delmore

September 1, 1965 - March 13, 2019

Resident of Alameda

A bright light has faded from the world and our community is lesser for it. Donald was born in Alameda, the last of nine children to the late Raymond F. and Helen T. Delmore. Donald attended St. Barnabas Elementary, moving on to Encinal High and Cal State Hayward. Donald is also predeceased by his sister Sarah Delmore, and sister in-law Julane Delmore. Donald is survived by Gail Sprott (Phillip), Raymond Delmore II, Thomas Delmore, Joyce Gallup (John), Richard Delmore (Karen), Paul Delmore, and Kathleen Delmore. Donald is also survived by many nephews and great nieces and nephew.

Donald was very much involved in the "Dog World" throughout his life. This all started when he volunteered for 12 years at the Alameda Animal Shelter as a young teen and before. Donald's family would like to share this excerpt from a face book post from Jayme Jones, which best describes Donald.

Don was like an older brother to me. Great friends since 1981 when he got his first Pharaoh hound. As adults, he became my best friend, confidant, sounding board, co-breeder; I swear he somehow kept an entire pedigree database in his head and not just for Pharaoh's! Don couldn't walk between show rings or off a coursing field without being stopped by friends from all breeds to chat and talk dogs. It could actually be a little annoying when we had somewhere to be (lol), but no denying he was in his element! He was a true "dog person" in the way we talk about in days past; a great hand on a dog, a well honed true eye, and a deep love for all animals.

Such an impact he had on people that even in the 10 years he stepped away from active participation in dog events, he was never far from people's thoughts as they would ask me how he was when he'd be back. Not only for his wicked humor and amazing impersonations, more than a few people have also confided to me over the years that Don's generosity in sharing his knowledge, beautiful presentation of our dogs, and his very nature were big contributions to why they stayed with the breed. Being a humble gentleman, I don't think he ever really understood the extent of how special and loved he was by so many; how many hearts are bruised and broken by his departure from this world.

Donald had many friends that we would like to thank for their true friendship and support throughout the years. Donald was a better person knowing all of them, as they were all a part of his family. Family and friends are invited to attend Memorial Services Thursday March 21, 2019 at 11:00am at the Alameda Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, 1415 Oak St., Alameda. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions in Donald's name to the: Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter (FAAS), 1590 Fortmann Way,

Alameda, CA. 94501. For further information please call: Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745)





