Donald C. MurrayFeb 17, 1936 - Nov 22, 2020MoragaDonald Murray peacefully passed away from Alzheimer's on Nov. 22, 2020.He was born in Mexico City to a Scottish father, and a Spanish Mexican-American mother. Don graduated from Arizona State College Flagstaff (NAU) with a B.S. in economics, and there married his sweetheart Peggy, served in the National Guard, and joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.His career with Procter & Gamble began in Mexico City and he worked in Cincinnati, OH, Toronto, Can. and Manila, PI. He then joined The Clorox Co., Oakland, earned an M.B.A., and retired as a Clorox Group Vice-President and member of the management executive committee.Don and Peggy then focused on their "G's": their girls, grandkids (19), the gospel, genealogy, gardening, good friends, globetrotting, golf and giving. He served in the Oakland Temple, the Nauvoo Temple, gave Patriarchal Blessings, and took loving care of Peggy.He is survived by his daughters Gwynne Cable (James), Browynn White (Daniel) and Ailene Long (Shane); and his sister-in-law Estrella Llergo Buendia. He was predeceased by his wife Peggy Murray, and his brother Guy Peter Kruse.No funeral is planned due to COVID.TraditionCare Mortuary