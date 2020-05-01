Donald CapriJanuary 15, 1947 - April 17, 2020Resident of OaklandOn Friday, April 17, 2020, we lost a good one. Donald (Don) James Capri, a loving husband, kinsman and friend, passed away at age 73.Don was born on January 15, 1947, in Oakland, California. He received his bachelor's degree from Saint Mary's College of California and worked in advertising as a copywriter while continuing to write poetry in his free time. He was married to Marie Mae Moffat, who sadly passed away from cancer on May 27, 2011.Don loved Oakland. He enjoyed telling stories of growing up there and reminiscing about his Dad's local liquor stores. In fact, Don and Marie settled down on the same block where he had spent his adolescence.Those who had the privilege of knowing Don would describe him as a generous and caring human who truly understood what mattered in life. He was a mentor, a confidant, and a friend who would give you the shirt off his back, no questions asked. Oh, and it'd be a nice one too, Don was an impeccable dresser with a love for Italian-made wares. When complimented, he'd always reply, "Thanks, it's Italian."Don loved the finer things in life, and even more so, loved sharing them with friends. A beautiful meal accompanied by a well-crafted cocktail, wine, and single malt invariably ended with Don reaching for the check. His spirit and generosity marked him as a true gentleman of the old school, and the things he taught us will never be forgotten, nor will he.Salute, Don! May you find peace with your loving Marie.