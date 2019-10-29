|
Donald Carpenello
June 19, 1931 - Oct 24, 2019
Resident of Dublin
Donald Ralph Carpenello peacefully passed away with family and friends present on October 24, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born and raised in Pittsburg, Ca and made many lasting friendships there. He joined the Navy and returned home in 1955 where he met Mary Jane Mattevi shortly thereafter. They married in 1956 and had two children Don and Teri.
Don was a graduate of San Jose State and had a successful career in Human Resources with Shaklee Corporation as Vice President of Human Resources until retirement in 1988.
Don is survived by his son Donald Carpenello and wife Brenda, his daughter Teri Passanisi and husband Vinvent. Grandchildren: Benjamin and Gianni Carpenello and Vincent and Nicholas Passanisi.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral liturgy Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Peter Martyr Church in Pittsburg.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 29, 2019