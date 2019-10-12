|
Donald Clyde Drennan
February 19, 1934 - October 3, 2019
50 Year Resident of Moraga, California
Born to Gladys and Valla Drennan in Peoria, Illinois. Don was an alumnus of Oakland Technical High School, Berkeley High School and University of California, Berkeley.
In 1948 he met his love and life-long companion Marilyn Smith. They were married on December 26, 1955 at the Chapel of 1st Methodist Church in Berkeley, CA. After 53 years of marriage, Marilyn passed on January 16th, 2009. Don found happiness with Joan Bellows, whom he married on February 10th, 2018.
Don is survived by his wife Joan of Rossmoor, CA and three children: Julie Drennan Nelson (Reed) of Santa Cruz, CA, Carol Lyons of Elk Grove, CA, John Drennan (Stacey) of Moraga, CA; 7 grandchildren: Dustin McCord (Shanna) of Lafayette, CA, Christina Lynch, of Pleasant Hill, CA, Jason (Kandice) Lyons of Sacramento, CA, Jessica Lyons of Rocklin, CA, Jordan Lyons of Elk Grove, Spencer and Laine Drennan of Moraga, CA; 7 great grandchildren; Gracie and Liberty Lynch, Bodhi, Eden and Wyla McCord, Justin and Joshua Lyons. Don had one brother, Gerald Drennan (1932-2019) of Redding, CA.
Don served in the United States Navy as Lieutenant Commander of Class 27 –1954. He was in Squadron VA-155, and flew the Sky Raider as a Carrier Pilot on the USS Hancock. He later flew as a Commercial Pilot with Pan Am.
Don was a devoted Christian and a longtime member of Moraga Valley Presbyterian Church and most recently Lafayette Orinda Presbyterian Church. He was deeply involved with Troop 212 of Moraga; CA. Don was on the Camp Timberwolf Board for 25 years and served as the President of the Board for 14 years. He volunteered nearly two weeks a year at the camp. He also volunteered with inner city youth organizations in Oakland to develop camping programs for disadvantaged youth. He was an active member of Kiwanis for over 25 years.
His passions included: flying, sailing, backpacking, skiing, traveling and taking long walks. He was known for always lending a helping hand or shoulder to lean on. He had a beaming smile, zest for living life to its fullest and sharing friendship. He continues to be an inspiration to family and friends and those whose lives he touched.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Moraga Valley Presbyterian Church in Moraga, California on Friday, October 25th at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Timberwolf, P.O. Box 134, Moraga CA 94556, a Wilderness Scout Camp.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 12, 2019