Donald D. Dierkes
1931 - 2020
Donald Dauberg Dierkes, age 89 years, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020.
Don was born and raised in San Jose, California. He earned his degree in Dentistry from U.C.S.F. After graduating, Don served as a Dentist and Captain in the U.S. Army Reserve in Germany. Upon returning, he earned his master's degree in Orthodontics from Northwestern University.
Don was a retired Orthodontist, valued member of the Edward H. Angle Society of Orthodontists and the Rotary Club of Orinda.
Don was pre-deceased by his son Robert, survived by his loving wife Helen, daughter Diane and her husband, Steven Brown, and their four children.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
October 1, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
