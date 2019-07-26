|
Donald Davidson Sr.
August 9, 1932 - July 11, 2019
Resident of Hayward
Donald 'Scotty' Davidson Sr. of Hayward, California, born in Scotland on August 9th 1932, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 after reaching the age of 86 years. Donald died peacefully in his home surrounded by family, including all four of his loving sons. As a young man he enjoyed playing soccer and cycling the highlands and bylands of Scotland. He served with the Royal Air Force for three years before meeting the love of his life, Sylvia Davidson, at a dancehall in Aberdeen. They quickly married and had one son before moving from Scotland to Vancouver, Canada. In Canada he honed his electrician skills and they had their second son before moving to Hayward, CA. in the 1960s. In the U.S. Donald and Sylvia had two more sons. Donald was an electrician with IBEW Local 595 until his retirement at the age of 62 from Kingston Contracting. Among many undertakings, overseeing the construction of the third rail for BART, the BART Transbay Tube, and the Oakland Kaiser building were highlights of his career. Donald loved sports, a thrilling book, crosswords, good humor, and travel. He and his late wife, Sylvia, were avid travelers and had traveled the world together taking countless cruises and visiting many countries in their lifetime.Donald was a strong patriarch of his family, a loyal friend to all who knew him, and an amazing storyteller. He was a loving father, husband, uncle, great-uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is very loved and will be tremendously missed by many.Donald Davidson Sr. is survived by his four sons, Donald Jr., Ian, Stuart, and Colin; 16 grandchildren, Jason Thomas, Justin Davidson, Heather Rajguru, Zoe Davidson, Serenity Davidson, Brian Davidson, Kevin Davidson, Ian Davidson Jr., Jeremy Davidson, Ashley Abate, Stuart Davidson Jr., Ryan Davidson, Charlotte Stephens, Sherry Caywood, Brandon Davidson and Veronica Caywood; 9 Great-Grandchildren, Kaycee Thomas, Lauren Thomas, Isaac Rajguru, Malcolm Rajguru, Elisa Davidson, Emily Davidson, Rose Floyd, Iris Abate, and Acacia Abate. His many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and very dear friends will fondly remember him. Donald has chosen to forego a memorial service. Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Donald's life in their own way, raising a glass of their favorite drink (or perhaps his, a Rum and Diet Coke) would be quite appropriate.
Published in East Bay Times from July 26 to July 28, 2019