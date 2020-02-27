|
Donald Dean Penner, Sr.
July 5, 1936 - February 24, 2020
Pleasanton
Donald Dean Penner Sr of Pleasanton, formerly a Danville resident, joined his granddaughter Samantha in God's grace on February 24, 2020. Don was married to Fran for over sixty-one years. God blessed him with two wonderful children, Cynthia Dawn and Don Jr. A treasured son-in-law and daughter-in-law, Carl Sekera and Jennifer Penner.
Don is the grandfather of Matthew Sekera (spouse Kelly), Joseph Penner (spouse Lauren) and Taylor Watson (spouse Dani). He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Samantha Dawn Sekera. He also has three precious great grandchildren, Madilyn Samantha Sekera, Mason Matthew Sekera and Caroline Elizabeth Penner.
Don enlisted in the Army at age 18 and served in Germany. He owned a trucking and warehouse business that he ran with his son and son-in-law for more than thirty years.
His friends and family are invited to a celebration of his life on Saturday, February 29 at 11:00 at San Ramon Presbyterian Church in San Ramon.
If you would like to remember Don with a donation, please make that to the San Ramon Presbyterian Church at 12943 Alcosta Blvd, San Ramon California 94583.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 27, 2020