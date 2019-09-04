|
|
Donald E. Allen
June 19, 1932 ~ August 25, 2019
Resident of Lafayette, California
Donald "Don" Emmett Allen, 87, of Lafayette, CA, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, surrounded by his family. Don was born June 19,1932, to Dr. Howard E. Allen and Alice (Rotermund) Allen in Berkeley, California. Don attended schools in Oakland and Berkeley, and he attended college in San Francisco, where he studied business.
Don spent the majority of his career doing accounting and tax work. Don enjoyed working with his clients all over the bay area and maintained many long business relationships and friendships, even after retirement.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Dorothy C. (Cooper) Allen; two sons; James H. Allen (Sandra) of Martinez, CA and Joseph J. Allen of Roseville, CA; four grandchildren, Connor, Dylan and Trevor Allen (Joe and Darlene) and Sydney Allen (James and Sandra); sister Linda Lee Denton of Penn Valley, CA; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Don was preceded in death by his older brother Howard E. Allen, Jr., and his parents, Howard and Alice. Don was also blessed with wonderful brothers and sisters-in-law, including Mary Stoffel and the late Jack Stoffel, the late Ray and Barbara Cooper, the late Kathleen (Cooper) and Mel Coleman, the late Al and Karen Cooper, and the late Don Denton. Don was a loving and devoted father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone.
As a young boy growing up in the Oakland Hills, Don discovered many passions and interests, including horses, cars, boats, exploring, tinkering and inventing. His love of horses and all things cowboy was shared with his beloved father, and Don spent many years riding his horse Johhny, alongside his dad. He also enjoyed roping calves, cookouts and trail riding with his many cowboy friends. Don became intrigued with automobiles at an early age as well and, over the years, owned many fast and classic automobiles, including his prized Olds Rocket 88. While raising his sons, Don became involved in Boy Scout Troop 204 in Lafayette. He served as President of the Dad's Club for one year, he and Dorothy made many friends and he was extremely proud to watch both of his sons attain the rank of Eagle Scout. Don was also very passionate about boating and golfing and spent many years sharing his love of the water and the golf course with his father, sons, grandsons and many friends and relatives all over Northern California.
Don lived in his much loved home in Lafayette for 61 years, where he was very involved in the Friendship Farms' Homeowner's Association. Don served as President of the FFHOA and has been the Treasurer for the past 15 years. In his spare time, Don put his carpentry skills to use, kept his yards meticulously manicured, worked on inventions in his garage, and enjoyed both retreating to the creek and watching the wildlife on their property. Don also enjoyed western movies, country music, home baked cookies and ice cream, Niners and Raiders football, telling a good joke, family get togethers at his home, playing checkers with his grandchildren, attending his grandsons' baseball games and spending as much time as he could with his sons and grandchildren. For the past 20 years, Don has been a member of Sons in Retirement, Branch 8, in Walnut Creek. He served as Treasurer for three years and played golf weekly with his fellow retirees and friends.
The family would like to thank the Kaiser Walnut Creek ICU doctors and nurses for their loving care of Don in his last days and for the support and comfort the family received during this sudden and most difficult time, which allowed for Don's peaceful passing and with those he held dearest by his side.
A private family gathering will take place on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Hulls Mortuary in Walnut Creek. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette, California. A celebration of life service will be held on September 21, 2019 from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Rossmoor Event Center, 1021 Stanley Dollar Drive, Walnut Creek, California, 95696, in the Tahoe Room.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 4, 2019