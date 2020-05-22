Donald Edward LaCombe
1942 - 2020
Donald Edward LaCombe
Sept 4, 1942-April 8, 2020
Don was born and raised in Berkeley, CA. Graduate of Berkeley High (1960) and Laney College. Longtime member and officer of Bayview Eagles #2323 in El Cerrito and Cerrito City Club of El Cerrito. Father of Renee', Ronald and Stephanie. Grandfather of Jessica, Katie, Jennifer, Meaghan, Tiana, Guillermo III, and Anthony. Great-grandfather of Urijah. Loving partner of Carol Paule. Services will be held at a later date.


Published in East Bay Times on May 22, 2020.
