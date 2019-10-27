|
Donald Edwin Phillips
December 1, 1922 – September 9, 2019
Resident of Lafayette, California
Donald "Don" Edwin Phillips was born on December 1, 1922 to Edwin and Gretchen Phillips of Turlock, California. Don passed away peacefully at home the morning of September 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Don graduated from Turlock High School in 1942 in the early days of World War II and joined the United States Marine Corps. He married his high school sweetheart, Suzanne Shirley Gartin, while stationed at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, on July 6, 1944. The two were inseparable. Married more than 75 years, together they raised five children; Kathy, Pat, Jimmy, Doug, and Charlie. Don and Suzanne welcomed anyone and everyone, and through the years the Phillips family home was the neighborhood hangout.
When the War ended, Don earned a Master's degree from San Jose State College and began a 40-year career as a teacher, eventually finding a life's work in coaching high school sports. For over 31 years at Miramonte High School, he mentored hundreds of student athletes, and inspired many of them to become the leaders of today. In 2018, Don was inducted into the Miramonte Athletic Hall of Fame and honored for his many contributions to high school athletics.
He was a man who liked to be outdoors, especially if he could have his dogs by his side. When he took time for himself, he would hunt, fish, ski, and bike – anything to be active and in motion. When at home, he was a handyman. He built additions onto the house by himself, taking pride in what he could create. His many upgrades to the house allowed for large family gatherings. You could see the joy in his eyes when he completed a project; a job well done.
He touched countless lives as a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, teacher, coach and friend. Don was a man who made a difference, a man who mattered to his family, his friends and his community. He will be missed by all.
Don is survived by his wife Suzanne, daughters Kathy and Pat, sons, Jimmy and Doug, grand children, Charlie, Molly, Kelly, Lauren, Emily and Hunter, great grandchildren Warren, Wyatt, Genevieve, Drew, Tyler, Sean, George, James, Penelope and Dawson.
A celebration of life will be held on November 9, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the Lafayette Christian Church, 584 Glenside Drive. Donations in Donald Edwin Phillips memory can be made to the SPCA.
The Phillips family would like to thank the many caregivers who cared for Don over the past two years, a special thank you to Joyce Washington, Elana Chudnovsky, RN, Dr. Robert Cole and all the extraordinary staff members at Hospice of the East Bay.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019