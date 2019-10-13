|
Donald Eugene "Don" Peckham
January 31, 1927 - July 14, 2019
Walnut Creek
Don passed away on the afternoon of July 14th at the age of 92 with his daughter Nancy and his granddaughter Katie by his side. While Don experienced a gradual onset of dementia in his final few years, he died still recognizing his family and enjoying their company. His extended family was with him daily through his final months of life, and he was comfortable and content until the end.
Don was a veteran of World War II, enlisting in the Navy voluntarily at the age of 17 in 1945, just prior to the end of hostilities. He worked for various employers in the 1940s and 1950s, and started his own construction business in the early 1960s (Donald E. Peckham, Inc.). His wife Lucy jokingly nicknamed him "Dirty Don the Ditch Digger" which remained a family joke throughout his life. In the early 1970s he built a commercial building in the City of Richmond to both house his construction company as well as lease out other spaces to tenants.
Don always loved cars and even dabbled in car racing in his younger years. At one point in the 1970s he opened a used car dealership named Big Boys' Toys, Inc. (after all, the only difference between men and boys is the price of their toys). Other dealers in the area nicknamed him "Too Honest Don" because he would tell prospective buyers everything that was wrong with each car. Needless to say this particular venture was not very successful. In the mid-1980s he purchased a commercial building in the City of Antioch which housed primarily automotive-related businesses. He could be seen zipping around his Antioch and Richmond properties in his bright yellow Chevy SSR until just a few years ago.
Don was proud of his many holdings, having acquired them through his hard work, great ideas, and without a college degree. However, he always said that he couldn't have done it without his beloved wife Lucy who supported his ideas that had promise and discouraged those she considered too harebrained to risk. He was a true entrepreneur, always having big ideas for his next business venture. He even became a published author at the age of 84 with his book, "Teaching Algebra to Chickens" which was illustrated by his life-long best friend, Bill Keeling. (If you would like a complimentary copy of Don's book, please email [email protected]). Don remained active in his business endeavors until just the past few years.
Don had a great sense of humor and was well-liked by those who knew him. He was proud to be a native Californian, was a lifelong snow skier, and had many funny stories from his life that he liked to share with his children and grandchildren (and with anyone else who would listen). He and his wife Lucy shared a love of See's Candies throughout their marriage, and he came to adore hot cocoa this past year. He often referred to it as the "nectar of the Gods". If you knew Don, he would love for you to smile and remember him whenever you drink hot chocolate, eat See's Candies, or see yellow trucks around town.
Don is preceded in death by the love of his life and his wife of 54 years, Lucy. Don is survived by his three daughters and their husbands Janet (Jim), Nancy (Kirt), and Susan (Bill), five grandchildren, and one great-grandson. At Don's request, services were private. Don's family requests that any remembrances be to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation (VFW.org/foundation), the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, or a charity of your choice.
charity of your choice.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019