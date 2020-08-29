Donald "Don" Eugene PottsSeptember 9, 1942 - August 25, 2020Resident of Concord, CADonald "Don" Eugene Potts, 77, of Concord, CA, passed away suddenly on August 25, 2020 following a diagnosis of metastatic cancer.Don was born in Oakland, California to Andrew Jackson Potts and Bernice Belle Morrow on September 9, 1942. He graduated from Oakland Technical High School in 1960. He married Linda Lee (Coates) on March 30, 1962 and they raised their family in Concord, California.He spent his career in the auto service industry and retired from McNevin Cadillac Volkswagen after 35 dedicated years. Through his years there, he received several service awards for outstanding performance and contributions.He was an avid duck hunter and would often find his solace on weekends in the fall in the early morning hours of a duck blind. Don loved his beloved Oakland sports teams, especially the A's and rarely missed their telecasts. He spent many a years in Concord Little League coaching his son's teams and teaching them the game. He spent his leisure time raising homing pigeons on and off since 1965.Don is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years Linda, his children Andrew (Kristin) Potts of Auburn, CA, Kenneth "Scott" (Pam) Potts of Prescott, AZ, Lisa (James) Cameron of Reno, NV, and Brian (Shauna) Potts of Concord, CA. He is preceded in death by his son David "Jeffrey" Potts. He is also survived by his siblings Leroy Potts, Kenneth Potts, and Bonnie Jackson.Don's spirit and dedication to family will live on through his 18 grandchildren, Megan, Alicia, Kyle, Alyssa, Nicolette, Benjamin, Jake, Katelyn, Zachary, Amanda, Emily, Matthew, Hunter, Ella, Ryan, Abbey, Nicholas, and Sawyer.