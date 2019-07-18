Donald Farmer Booth

November 7, 1961 - January 3, 2019

Resident of Lafayette

A Celebration of Life will be held for Donald Farmer Booth Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Lafayette Reservoir. Donald passed away Jan. 3, 2019 while hiking in the hills he loved above the house where he lived in Lafayette.

Donald was born November 7, 1961, in Oakland to Donald Blackshear Booth and Alice Farmer Booth. He was raised in Lafayette and attended elementary school and junior high school in Burton Valley. In the 1960s, when Donald was 3, his father was transferred to the East Coast. Donald went to elementary school in Westfield, N.J. where he learned to sled in the winter and catch fireflies and fish at the nearby pond in the summer.

After nearly six years the Booths returned to California and Donald attended school in Lafayette. Donald attended Del Valle High School in Walnut Creek. He was in the class that was split up their senior year when the school was closed and he was transferred to Campolindo High School in Moraga to finish his last year. After high school, Donald attended UC Davis where he majored in history and graduated in 1984.

Donald was a man of many interests. He had a deep love of politics and history, especially World War II. He read three newspapers a day – especially the sports sections – and was always in the middle of a book or two.

As a youngster he and a band of friends were devoted to war games, a passion that carried into adulthood, and the camaraderie also continued.

He had a great love of gardening and his backyard was filled with fruits and vegetables year-round. He took those fresh-picked delicacies and turned them into a variety of culinary delights. He was always learning about new cuisines whenever he could, and hanging out at numerous farmer's markets.

He enjoyed the mountains, especially hiking in Yosemite. He was an avid fisherman, who liked angling for anything with fins, but particularly trout and salmon. He grew up fishing at the Lafayette Reservoir, and took his nephews and niece there when they were young.

Donald was passionate about the San Francisco Giants, almost speechless when they broke their World Series drought in 2010, only to do it again in 2012 and 2014. He followed the trades, the batting averages and the pitching specialties of players on a daily basis. He knew Kruik and Kuip like they were neighbors.

Donald was the primary caregiver to his parents, Donald and Alice, who survive him. He also is survived by his sisters, Diane Booth Conway (Mike), and Suzanne Booth (Steve Clement). He also is survived by his niece, Erin Conway, and nephews, Kevin Conway and Sean Conway. Over the years he had several pets he loved, but his favorite is "Cookie," the cat, and she misses Donald.

The Celebration of Life will be held at a picnic area to the right side past the Upper Reserved Picnic Area at the Lafayette Reservoir Recreation Area, 3849 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Lafayette. There will be signs directing you from the parking lot. Attendees are asked to dress casually, and wear Giants gear if they have it.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in Donald's name.





View the online memorial for Donald Farmer Booth Published in East Bay Times on July 18, 2019