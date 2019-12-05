|
Donald Fernandes
Nov. 21, 1933 - Nov. 15, 2019
Resident of Danville
Don passed away peacefully Friday, November 15 at home with his family at his side. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years Olga, his children Dennis Fernandes (Robin), Denise Farris (Terry), David Fernandes. Grandchildren Courtney Ortiz (Michael), Roxanne and Dennis Fernandes. Sister in laws Elda Romano, MaryLou Iannarilli. Brother in law Thomas Terra. Nieces and nephews Shelley, Renee, Brenda, Paul, Michael, Ron, Maria, Vaughn, Joy and many great nieces and nephews. Godchildren Bill Gonsalves Jr, Maria Keller. Cousins Bill Gonsalves (Pat), Mel Ornellas (Marie). He is predeceased in death by his parents John and Mary Fernandes. Sister and brother in law Jean and Henry Melin along with his nephew and niece Brian and Suzanne Melin. His father in law and mother in law Thomas and Filomena Terra.
He will be missed and fondly remembered as he deeply loved his family and impacted everyone who knew him. He was truly one of a kind we were all very lucky to have him in our lives.
Don was born and raised in Oakland and graduated from Fremont High School in 1952. He joined the Army in 1953 and was assigned to the Light Weapons Infantry stationed in Germany. While there he played second base for the baseball team. In 1955 he met the love of his life Olga and they married in 1956. They raised their family in San Lorenzo and Castro Valley. He obtained his contractors license in 1964 and started his own business Fashion Carpets which he had until 1995. He then went to work for Direct Sales Floors and worked until just a few months prior to his passing.
With the help of family and friends he was able to fulfill his dream of building a cabin in Clearlake where he loved to entertain and everyone has had so many great times and memories. He was famous for his ramos gin fizzes he would bring out to the deck or on the dock in the morning. He also loved to take everyone out on his boat to waterski or just for a ride around the lake. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan his whole life. He sponsored a Babe Ruth baseball team in Castro Valley for years and later in life he played and also sponsored a senior league team with the Walnut Creekers.
A memorial service will be held on December 9 at 12pm at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward. A reception to follow at Crow Canyon Country Club, 711 Silverlake Drive, Danville. The family would like to thank Kaiser hospice for their care of Don in this difficult time. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to The Guide Dogs For The Blind at www.guidedogs.com
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 5, 2019