Aug. 19, 1939 ~ May 28, 2019
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Betty L. Jones, his two brothers, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be held Thursday, June 13th at Wilson & Kratzer, 13644 San Pablo Ave, in San Pablo. The viewing is at 11:00am and services to be held at 1:00pm. He will be laid to rest at Sunset View Cemetery immediately following.


Published in East Bay Times on June 8, 2019
