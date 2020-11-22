1/1
Donald George Eagling
1925 - 2020
December 4, 1925 - October 26, 2020
Resident of Danville, CA
Donald George Eagling, long-time Danville resident, passed away Oct. 26th at 94.
Don was born in Flint, joined the Navy in 1943, and earned his Masters in Structural Engineering from the University of Michigan.
An enthusiastic outdoorsman and skier, Don was drawn to the Sierra ski slopes and rugged beauty of the Pacific coastline. In 1963 he and his wife Sara left the Midwest and moved the family to Danville. Don's career brought him to Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory where he became Director of Facilities and an expert in Earthquake Engineering, eventually authoring a book on Seismic Safety Design.
After retirement, Don became an award-winning artist, selling over 700 paintings, most of them landscapes of the Pacific Coast and Sierras he loved.
Don is preceded in death by his wife Sara and son Donald David. He is survived by his children, Leslie Carlsen (Spencer), Steve Eagling (Ellen), Claire Dudan (Don) and daughter-in-law Arleen; grandchildren, Lindsey, Jorgen, Kelsey, Kyle, Thomas, Sarah, and Jesse and great grandchildren, Clara, Sunita, Ruby, Dylan and Sadie.


View the online memorial for Donald George Eagling



Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graham-Hitch Memorial
125 Railroad Ave.
Danville, CA 94526
(925) 837-2500
