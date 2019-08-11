|
Donald H. Swartz
August 25, 1926 ~ July 6, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek, California
Donald Heilbron Swartz passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on Saturday, July 6, 2019, after a long struggle with dementia. Don was born in Fresno, CA, the son of Frederick and Hazel Swartz, the youngest of six children. He attended Fresno schools, and after graduating from Fresno High School served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
Don graduated from Oregon State University in 1950 with a BS in Industrial Engineering. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha.
In 1955 Don married Nancy Linser from Fresno. They had two daughters Karen Marie and Katherine Lynn.
Don's career in industrial and related engineering began with IBM. During that time he had an assignment in Japan as liaison to the U.S. Military and secret service operations in the Far East. He later joined Bechtel's computer division during the construction of BART. He worked for the U.S.P.S. Postal Data Center as program development group manager for on-line processing. Late in his career he formed an association with a former IBM associate to supply specialized equipment for main-frame computers and installations.
In 1980 Don married Susan Temple from Orinda, CA. Don and Susan traveled and enjoyed family milestones with their blended families. In 2000 they moved to Rossmoor in Walnut Creek. There Don enjoyed playing golf and bocce ball. He was active in the Rossmoor Woodshop, the Men's Exercise Group, and the Golden State Club.
Don was predeceased by his parents and his siblings. He is survived by his wife, Susan, his daughters Karen Cawthorne (Martin) and Kathy Jacobson and three grandchildren; also three stepchildren Rebecca Bloxham (Jacques), Mark Temple (Leslie) and Genny Gorski (Franz) and six step grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Betty Swartz, and several nieces and nephews.
At Don's request services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Vitas Hospice Care, 355 Lennon Lane, Walnut Creek 94598 or the Rossmoor Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box, 2056. Walnut Creek 94595.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019