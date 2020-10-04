Donald Harry AngelApril 29, 1952 - September 21, 2020Resident of Pleasanton, CAOn the morning of Monday, September 21, 2020, Heaven gained another angel. Donald Harry Angel passed away suddenly but not without a team of specialists doing all they could to save him at Stanford Hospital. It was ironic because as a devoted Cal Berkeley fan and alumni he spent his life rooting against the Cardinal.Don was born in Oakland on April 29, 1952 to Lorraine Cappellieri and Chet Angel and along with his younger brother Steve was not only active in sports but also played the trombone in the Salvation Army band where his grandfather was a colonel. Don was a standout student and athlete, playing halfback and fullback at Piedmont High School from 1969-1970. In 1970 he attended St Mary's College where, as a walk-on to the football team, he quickly became their starting fullback. He transferred to Cal Berkeley where he graduated with a Business degree and entered a career in finance and insurance.Despite his aptitude as a student and athlete, Don's greatest pride was his two daughters, Marissa and Stephanie, who inherited his love for sports. When people saw him with his girls and asked if they would try for a third child, his response was always "only if it's another girl." You'd seldom see him without a new novel or comic book in his hand and he had a passion for gardening; he spent the last months of his life growing tomatoes like only he could and sharing his joy with his two grandchildren. He leaves a legacy of the most important kind: a non-discriminating love and acceptance of all people. He will be deeply missed.