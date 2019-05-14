Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Henderson


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Henderson Obituary
Donald Henderson
April 1, 1932 - April 26, 2019
Brentwood, California
Don, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at his home in Brentwood on April 26, 2019. He was 87. He fought a brave battle with Multiple Myeloma cancer and is no longer suffering. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Kathleen of 65 years and is survived by one son Craig Henderson and wife Therisa of Dayton, NV and daughter Rene' Hugo and husband Bob of West Olive, MI. Don had two granddaughters, Andrea Hugo Alexandridis (Troy), and Sara Hugo in Denver, CO.
He was born in Butterfield, MO and moved to Antioch when he was 3. He attended Antioch High School were he participated in sports and met the love of his life when she asked him to a Sadie Hawkins dance when they were both 16 years old.
Don retired from DuPont and stayed very active with his former co-workers throughout the years. He served on the Board at Summerset and his contributions are visible throughout the community. He liked to play golf, and Bocce ball with his friends.
He will be deeply missed by family and friends...until we meet again, your loving family.


View the online memorial for Donald Henderson
Published in East Bay Times on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.