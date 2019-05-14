Donald Henderson

April 1, 1932 - April 26, 2019

Brentwood, California

Don, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at his home in Brentwood on April 26, 2019. He was 87. He fought a brave battle with Multiple Myeloma cancer and is no longer suffering. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Kathleen of 65 years and is survived by one son Craig Henderson and wife Therisa of Dayton, NV and daughter Rene' Hugo and husband Bob of West Olive, MI. Don had two granddaughters, Andrea Hugo Alexandridis (Troy), and Sara Hugo in Denver, CO.

He was born in Butterfield, MO and moved to Antioch when he was 3. He attended Antioch High School were he participated in sports and met the love of his life when she asked him to a Sadie Hawkins dance when they were both 16 years old.

Don retired from DuPont and stayed very active with his former co-workers throughout the years. He served on the Board at Summerset and his contributions are visible throughout the community. He liked to play golf, and Bocce ball with his friends.

He will be deeply missed by family and friends...until we meet again, your loving family.





