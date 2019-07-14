Donald John Marvin

June 21, 1929 - June 2, 2019

Resident of Rossmoor

Don died on Sunday, June 2, 2019 after a long battle with diabetes and Alzheimer's disease. He was born on June 21, 1929 to "Jo" and "Bill" Marvin in Palisades Park, NJ. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bill and sister-in-law Kitty. He is survived by his loving family – wife Evelyn; children John (Alison), Kathleen (Tim) and Kelli (Dan), grandchildren Connor, Megan, Melissa, great grandchildren Garin Jr., Malakai plus cousins, nieces and nephews.

He graduated from St. Cecilia High School and Seton Hall University both in New Jersey.

Don was known for his sense of humor and love of history and sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. College football was another passion, and he attended games wherever he lived most recently the Cal Bears.

From 1948 until 1967 Don served in various National Guard and Army Reserve artillery units, retiring with the rank of sergeant major. On the work front, he was employed by Dun & Bradstreet as a credit reporter and credit card unit supervisor. In 1963 he joined the Small Business Administration of the federal government making loans to small businesses as well as disaster recovery loans. Later he worked for various savings and loans, finishing his career as a director of the Bay Area Development Company.

Don was a member of St. Joan of Arc Parish in San Ramon, St. Vincent de Paul, SIRS 128 and the Danville Rotary.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 29 at 11:00 at St. Joan of Arc Parish, 2601 San Ramon Valley Blvd., San Ramon, CA. Internment of cremains will be in the Parish of Kanturk, Ireland.





