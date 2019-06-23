Donald Johnson

May 3,1944 - June 12, 2019

Discovery Bay

Don Johnson passed away on June 12, 2019 peacefully after a 13 year battle with cancer at the age of 75, surrounded by loved ones at John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek, CA. He is survived by his loving wife Sandy of 50 years, his daughter Jennifer Cooper (Patrick), his son Jeff (Heather) and three grandchildren Sydney, Samantha, and Bryson.

Don was born in Dallas, Texas to Cloyde and Mildred in 1944. He grew up in Colton, CA alongside his older brother Jerry. Don graduated from Saint Mary's College in Moraga in 1966 and found his bride Sandy when they lived next door to each other in Twin Peaks, San Francisco. They married in 1968 and moved to Pleasant Hill in 1972 to raise their two children.

His real passion revolved around cars, specifically Thunderbirds. After restoring a 1957 Thunderbird and winning Best of Show at the National Convention he made a name for himself in the Thunderbird world! He became the Concours Rule Chairman for all the national car shows, and in 1979 he decided to start his own business, Thunderbird Headquarters in Concord, CA. T-Bird HQ has grown to become the world's leader in 1955-1972 Thunderbird parts, upholstery and accessories and is still currently operated by his family in Concord.

Don had a zest for life and loved traveling the world with his wife and close friends. Don and Sandy have been to six continents and visited 68 countries during their 50 years of marriage! His love for water was celebrated at Lake Berryessa for 10 years and at their current home in Discovery Bay. He loved sharing cocktails and sunsets with family and friends at their vacation home in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

A memorial service will be held on June 26, 2019 at 11am at Christ the King Church, 199 Brandon Road, Pleasant Hill with a reception immediately following the service. Contributions in Don's memory may be made to or .





