Donald Joseph Jordan
Oct. 13, 1935 - Nov. 2, 2019
Resident Of Castro Valley
Don spent most of his life living in the Bay Area, mostly in San Leandro or Castro Valley. He graduated Saint Mary's Grammar School (Now St. Leander's) in 1954. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in Alameda. He attended pre-dental school in SF for a year or so, then he worked in various jobs, but eventually became a successful real estate agent. He was very active in his church (Our Lady of Grace). Don loved music and wrote a bit of poetry, but his lifelong passion was Body-Building. He entered many contests. There are 11 trophies in his office, and 6 of them are 1st Place trophies. All were earned without the aid of steroids, which he always shunned. Don is survived by his daughter Debbie, and brother, a sister, and their children, and grandchildren. In addition, Don has three stepchildren and one step grandson, Glenn, who he was especially close to. The services for Don will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center on Tuesday, November 19th at 1:00 PM.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019