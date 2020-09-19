Donald Kent Hobert, M.D.January 2, 1938 - September 11, 2020Resident of Martinez, CADonald Kent Hobert was born in Charles City, Iowa, on January 2, 1938, to Carma June (Smith) Hobert Palmer and Donald Louis Hobert.Kent began his education in a one-room schoolhouse near Charles City. During his youth, his parents divorced and Carma married Bernard Palmer. Kent and his older brother, Al, grew up on the family hog farm. His parents had two more sons, Gary and Tom, and the four of them worked on the farm before and after school.Upon entering junior high school, Kent started at a city school. It was during his freshman year at Charles City High School when he met Nancy King. They were not exactly friendly during that year: Kent and Nancy ran against each other for class president. Nan assumed she would easily beat the "country boy." Much to her shock - Kent won!Years later while home from their colleges (Nan - Grinnell; Kent - Iowa State University) they reconnected and fell in love. Kent never did earn his B.S. degree since he had earned enough units and had such a strong G.P.A, that he was accepted in vet school. Since Kent liked people better than animals, he decided to change to medical school.Kent and Nancy were married in 1959. While Kent attended medical school at the University of Iowa, Nancy taught third grade. They lived in a trailer and had their first child, Tim. Once Kent had completed his formal education, he accepted an internship at San Joaquin County Hospital in Stockton, CA, for $100 per month.The next year they moved to Florida where Kent served as a Captain in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. While living here, they had their second child, Beth. They truly thought about returning to Iowa, but after the years of warm weather in FL and CA, they decided to remain in CA. They moved to Martinez, CA, where Kent began his 35-year career at the County Hospital with Dr. George Degnan; including man years as head of the OB-GYN Department.It was in Martinez where they found life-long roots and joy. "Doc" started a private medical practice with Dr. Ronald Fujimoto. In 1970, they had their third and final child, Amy. These were busy times for Kent and Nancy since they were building their first home in Alhambra Valley. Kent was active with his children, county hospital, his thriving private practice, his large garden, weekly sets of tennis and weekly rounds of golf. He remained generous to Martinez, Alhambra sports where he was the "Friday Football Doc" at the weekly game, and many charities.In November 1983, Kent's life abruptly changed: he woke up at their beach house at Pajaro Dunes and found that he was paralyzed. Nancy, Tim, Beth, Amy were worried; Kent remained calm. At this moment, "Doc" remained kind, generous, loving, positive, and focused on resuming his life with his family and his patients. He went to rehabilitation at Ralph K. Davies in San Francisco for one month. The family and his many friends and patients were thrilled when Kent came back and resumed his life. He had a special "stand-up" wheelchair that allowed him to continue performing surgery. "Doc" was often seen in his wheelchair dashing down Alhambra Avenue from county hospital to his office. He had a two-door coupe altered so he could drive on his own. Kent and Nan realized the home they had built would no longer work for life in a wheelchair, so begin strong, determined Iowans, they found an architect and built a second home that would fit their new lifestyle. For example, Kent had raised beds that were wheelchair high surrounding the house so that he could still garden. He still chose to be generous to those in need; he was always willing to take a new patient for no charge. "Doc" love aiding those in need.As the years passed, Kent was thrilled to become a grandpa. By then he had retired from County Hospital, but he still ran his private practice. He became an avid wood worker and built myriad boxes, numerous side table, lovely clocks, and many hand-built items that he offered to different civic groups to auction for charity. Kent took time to work with all four of his grandchildren in his workshop.Kent's "retiring" years were during the 2000s when he ran the office on his own. He continued to work at his office into his 80's; where truly relished helping, curing, listening, and advising his numerous patients and staff. He loved his patients and staff. Up until November 2019, he spent 25 hours per week being "an old school" doctor. These 19 years were filled with his love, generosity, kindness, and absolute passion for all he encountered. He was constantly adding new patients. For perspective, when Kent and Ron bought the office from Dr. Rampoldi and Dr. Morken, there were 11 private doctors in the town of Martinez. "Doc" always wanted to work until his end; however, his paralysis took its toll on his shoulders. In mid-October 2019, much to his regret, he left his practice never to return. In the end, he was the LAST private "Doc" in town.In addition to wood working, Kent truly love his poker group, which got together every Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. This group was so close that during Kent's time in S.F. during his 1984 rehabilitation, they played poked in his room and even snuck beer in for the game.Kent loved to take Nan, the kids, and all their families on trips to the Caribbean, Maui, Iowa, Washington D.C., and Alaska. He was extremely generous with his family and loved to surprise them with gifts he made and dinners he thoroughly enjoyed. Kent's will and determination to live a full, happy life while in a wheelchair inspired not only his family but also his many friends, co-workers, and patients. He never became bitter after his paralysis when he lost his ability to golf, play tennis, or walk into an operating room. He could roll faster and farther than most on foot and truly shared his kind, gentle spirit with all who encountered him.Kent was grateful that he lived long enough to watch his four grandchildren develop into caring, positive, successful young adults who offer hope for the future. He lived to see Timothy become engaged to Dana Sprague, Ryan enter in college, Julia grow into an intelligent, focused senior at Alhambra High School, and Luke graduate from Martinez Junior High and move to Alhambra for his freshman year.On August 27, Kent suffered a series of strokes. Nancy, the children, and their families were all together during this time. The next week, Kent came home, and they were able to laugh, cry, hug, and kiss. Kent peacefully passed a little after 10:00 p.m. on September 11 at home with his family nearby.Kent is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Hobert, son, Timothy K. Hobert (Donald H. Rader), daughter, Beth Ann Hobert, and daughter, Amy Susan Hobert-Beaty (Tom Beaty), and his four grandchildren, Timothy King Hobert, Ryan Joseph Beaty, Julia Susan Beaty, and Luke Thomas Beaty. He is also survived by his step-mother, Emma Hobert, and his sister, Karol Schlicher.The family asks that donations be made to Boys' and Girls' Clubs of Contra Costa the Martinez Education Foundation.