Donald L. "Dobie" Gelles

July 3, 1938 - May 2, 2019

Resident of Castro Valley

Donald Lee Gelles passed away on Thursday, May 2 at his home in Castro Valley. He was a man of great faith, who loved his family, his community and his country.

Donald was born in Johnstown, PA to Charles and Mildred Gelles and was the second of four boys. Donald graduated from Johnstown Catholic High School and soon after joined the Army. He served three years in the Army and eight years as a reservist. After the Army Donald went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts degree in Science and Math from the University of Pittsburgh. In 1964 Donald packed his bags and headed for California. He settled in Livermore and later moved to Castro Valley. During that time he obtained his lifetime teaching credential, his administrative credential and earned his Masters in Counseling from California State University Hayward. He was a teacher, counselor, Principal and Director of the Castro Valley Adult School. Donald, or Dobie (a nickname he received in the Army), retired from Castro Valley Unified in 2001. Dobie also served on many local boards such as Eden Hospital Community Board, Castro Valley Unified School District Board, Castro Valley Sports Foundation, President for the Kiwanis Club and Rotary. He was constantly striving to support his community and his greatest joy was being able to serve for the last two decades as a member of the Board of Trustees for Chabot-Las Positas Community College District.

Dobie also made a point to share his love of our country with many of the students from Castro Valley. For over 20 years, Dobie took graduating eighth graders to Washington DC, on his "Dobie's Proud to be an American" trip. If you were one of the lucky students who joined him on this trip then you know how special this experience truly was.

Dobie loved to travel. He was often on a cruise or enjoying the beaches of Hawaii. He was a card player and enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, Reno or Cache Creek. Even in his last few weeks with us he was dreaming up his next trip!

Dobie was preceded in death by his wife Shirley and brother Jack. He is survived by his brothers, Charles (Esther), and George (Terri), his nieces and nephews, his "lady friend" Minga, his children Dawn (Dave) and David, and his granddaughters, Emma and Elise. His wisdom, generosity, advice, counsel, love, gifts, cards, and kind words will be missed by all who knew him. We love you so much Dad!

Friends and family are invited to a service honoring the life of Dobie Gelles on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2 pm, Transfiguration Church 4000 East Castro Valley Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Castro Valley Education Foundation. Please reference the "Dobie Gelles Scholarship" in the memo section. Mail to CVEF Attention Scholarship Program PO Box 2693 Castro Valley, CA 94546.





View the online memorial for Donald L. "Dobie" Gelles Published in East Bay Times on May 12, 2019