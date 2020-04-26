|
|
Donald L. Santos
Feb. 13, 1937 - April 18, 2020
Resident of Fremont
Don passed away peacefully at home after a long illness, surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of 83. Don was born on February 13, 1937, to Alvin and Adeline Santos at a ranch on Castro Lane in Fremont. Don has two sisters, Loretta Raphael and Jeanette Baldridge (Deceased), and one brother, Alan Santos. Don was a lifelong resident of Fremont and graduated from Washington High School in 1954 where he played on the Huskies baseball team. He was a big baseball fan and the SF Giants was his team! After high school, Don served in the U.S. Army at Fort Hood, Texas where he had the opportunity to meet Elvis Presley. After the Army, he married his high school sweetheart, Eva Rodarte. Together they raised their daughter, Lori. Don was married to Eva for 60 years. He was a successful business owner of S & S Cabinets with partner and friend, Del Sullivan. Don and Eva loved to entertain and had many family gatherings, BBQ'S and card parties. They were always hosted with lots of love and laughter. Don and Eva traveled to Mexico many times and Don enjoyed deep sea fishing with Lori in Cabo. Both Don and Eva loved spending time at the casinos. His game was 4 card poker and loved playing with Lori and Todd Carscadden. He is survived by his daughter and many nieces and nephews.
Dad, I know you are resting at peace with your beloved wife, Eva. Memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020