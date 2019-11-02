East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521
(925) 682-4242
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Contra Costa Country Club
801 Golf Club Road
Pleasant Hill, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Smith


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald L. Smith Obituary
Donald L. Smith
Jan. 9, 1925 Oct. 25, 2019
Resident of Concord

Donald (Don) L. Smith passed peacefully Friday, October 25 at the age of 94. Predeceased in death by his parents Leslie and Delores Smith. Don was a longtime resident of both Martinez and Concord. Don loved electronics and worked in a variety of electronic capacities for many companies, including Aerojet, Minolta, Cordis Dow and MDUSD.
Don enjoyed helping neighbors and friends lending a hand to fix just about anything. His hobbies included fixing and tinkering with clocks, antique radios, TV's and many other electronics. He enjoyed his time with friends at the local donut, barber and thrift shop. He is survived by cousins Bill Yeager, Jim Yeager, Wayne Smith, Judy Brannon and many other second cousins.
Join us for a celebration of Don's life on Thursday, November 21 at 11:00am at the Contra Costa Country Club: 801 Golf Club Road in Pleasant Hill.
Contributions can be made to East Bay Hospice in Don's honor.


View the online memorial for Donald L. Smith
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -