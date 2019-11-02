|
Donald L. Smith
Jan. 9, 1925 Oct. 25, 2019
Resident of Concord
Donald (Don) L. Smith passed peacefully Friday, October 25 at the age of 94. Predeceased in death by his parents Leslie and Delores Smith. Don was a longtime resident of both Martinez and Concord. Don loved electronics and worked in a variety of electronic capacities for many companies, including Aerojet, Minolta, Cordis Dow and MDUSD.
Don enjoyed helping neighbors and friends lending a hand to fix just about anything. His hobbies included fixing and tinkering with clocks, antique radios, TV's and many other electronics. He enjoyed his time with friends at the local donut, barber and thrift shop. He is survived by cousins Bill Yeager, Jim Yeager, Wayne Smith, Judy Brannon and many other second cousins.
Join us for a celebration of Don's life on Thursday, November 21 at 11:00am at the Contra Costa Country Club: 801 Golf Club Road in Pleasant Hill.
Contributions can be made to East Bay Hospice in Don's honor.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 2, 2019