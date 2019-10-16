|
Donald Lee McMurphy
Former Bay Area Resident
Don passed away on August 23, 2019 at the age of 87. He served his country in the Coast Guard, then spent more than 30 yrs as a truck driver. He loved any activities where he could be outdoors. He was a member of the McAvoy Yacht Club, Floating Realty Yacht Club, Iron Horsemen and Knights of Columbus.
He spent the past 20 yrs living in Port Angeles, WA where he volunteered to help preserve and maintain wilderness areas.
Don loved animals his entire life and supported animal rescue organizations by taking care of rescued animals including llamas.
Don was predeceased by his son Ken, step-son Robert, step-daughter Maria. He is survived by Loreen, his wife of 37 years, nephew Ray McMurphy, one step-daughter, 6 step-sons, as well as 12 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and even one great-great grandchild.
A memorial to celebrate his life is still in the planning stages.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 16, 2019