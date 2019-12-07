East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel
1139 Saranap Avenue
Walnut Creek, CA 94595
(925) 934-5400
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel
1139 Saranap Avenue
Walnut Creek, CA 94595
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
199 Brandon Rd.
Pleasant Hill, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Biasotti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Louis Biasotti Jr.


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Louis Biasotti Jr. Obituary
Donald Louis Biasotti, Jr.
February 20, 1976 - December 1, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Donald Louis Biasotti, Jr. passed away suddenly on December 1, 2019 at UCSF Medical Center after a short but valiant battle with cancer. Don touched many lives with his generous and loving spirit, personality and sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was born in Concord, CA and graduated from Ygnacio Valley High School. He earned a BA from Chico State and an MBA from San Jose State. Don was a long-time director within Oracle Cloud Solutions.
Don was a life-long Oakland A's fan and enjoyed all sports in general. He coached youth sports for a number of years and enjoyed watching his sons play baseball and basketball. He seldom missed a game. He also loved taking long road trips with his sons every summer and trips to Lake Tahoe. Don was a proud member of the Fratellanza Italian Club in Oakland.
Don is survived by his beloved sons, Rocco and Enzo. He is also survived by his cherished life partner, Janae Benassi of Los Gatos; parents Don, Sr. and Darlene of Lafayette; sister Jennifer, brother-in-law Tony and nephews Jackson and Lucas Cano of Moraga.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 6:00pm–8:00pm at Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel, 1139 Saranap Ave. in Walnut Creek. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 199 Brandon Rd. in Pleasant Hill. (Please enter church property from Gregory Lane to large parking lot.) Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Melanoma Program, UCSF Foundation, P.O. Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339.


View the online memorial for Donald Louis Biasotti, Jr.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -