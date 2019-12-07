|
|
Donald Louis Biasotti, Jr.
February 20, 1976 - December 1, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Donald Louis Biasotti, Jr. passed away suddenly on December 1, 2019 at UCSF Medical Center after a short but valiant battle with cancer. Don touched many lives with his generous and loving spirit, personality and sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was born in Concord, CA and graduated from Ygnacio Valley High School. He earned a BA from Chico State and an MBA from San Jose State. Don was a long-time director within Oracle Cloud Solutions.
Don was a life-long Oakland A's fan and enjoyed all sports in general. He coached youth sports for a number of years and enjoyed watching his sons play baseball and basketball. He seldom missed a game. He also loved taking long road trips with his sons every summer and trips to Lake Tahoe. Don was a proud member of the Fratellanza Italian Club in Oakland.
Don is survived by his beloved sons, Rocco and Enzo. He is also survived by his cherished life partner, Janae Benassi of Los Gatos; parents Don, Sr. and Darlene of Lafayette; sister Jennifer, brother-in-law Tony and nephews Jackson and Lucas Cano of Moraga.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 6:00pm–8:00pm at Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel, 1139 Saranap Ave. in Walnut Creek. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 199 Brandon Rd. in Pleasant Hill. (Please enter church property from Gregory Lane to large parking lot.) Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Melanoma Program, UCSF Foundation, P.O. Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339.
View the online memorial for Donald Louis Biasotti, Jr.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 7, 2019