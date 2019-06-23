Donald M. Rasmussen

Resident of Clayton

On Sunday, May 19, 2019, Donald M. Rasmussen, loving husband, father of two, and grandfather of seven, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 83.

Don was born in Oakland, CA. on February 27, 1936 to Chris and Helen (Baldwin) Rasmussen. He graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1953 and spent 42 years working for the University of California Printing Services in Berkeley. He married Alice Lucas on November 19, 1960 and they celebrated 58 years together this past November.

Don enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, and being a spectator at his children's and grandchildren's activities. He was an avid golfer for close to 65 years, playing for his high school team and throughout his life. He was a long time member of Oakhurst Country Club where he played up to 3 times per week with the 'Skins" group after retiring.

Don is survived by his loving wife Alice, son Scott Rasmussen (Deborah), daughter Lynn Gundry (Mike), grandchildren Kaelyn, Tyler, Delaney, Lucas and Logan Rasmussen, Madelyn and Abigail Gundry, and his brother Richard Rasmussen (Kay).

Friends and family are invited to the Memorial Service and celebration of his life on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Bonaventure Church, 5562 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA 94521.





View the online memorial for Donald M. Rasmussen Published in East Bay Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary