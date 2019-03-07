|
Donald Mitolo
Jan. 17, 1930 ~ Mar. 2, 2019
Resident of Concord, CA
Don Mitolo died Mar. 2nd from natural causes. He was 89. He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Jeanne. He was born and raised in Petaluma.
An avid fly fisherman who loved camping with his family. His favorite spot was Calaveras Big Trees. When he was younger, he loved sailing and owned a boat in Sausalito.
He enjoyed writing poetry and frequently mailed poems to friends and family.
He is survived by two sons and a daughter; Steve, Ken, and Linda; and grandchildren; Katie, Kaylee, Taylor, and Amber.
Published in East Bay Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019