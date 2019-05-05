East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Donald Noboru Utsumi

Donald Noboru Utsumi Obituary
Donald Noboru Utsumi
San Leandro, CA
Donald (age 89) passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019 in Los Angeles. He is survived by his loving family: wife, Kathleen Mariko Honda Utsumi; children, Beverly (Stanley) Sugimoto, Lori (Warren) Louie, Donna (Glenn) Gebhardt; grandchildren, Scott (Christine) and Spencer Sugimoto, Matthew and Shannon Louie, Brent (Chelsea) Mori and Heather (Matthew) Crom; great-grandchild, Celes Liang Sugimoto; brother, Edward Utsumi; sister-in-law, Yasuko Utsumi; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Services were held privately.
www.fukuimortuary.com
(213) 626-0441


Published in East Bay Times on May 5, 2019
