Donald R. Andrade
Resident of Hertford, NC
Donald Ray Andrade, 82, died Friday, February 21, 2020, quietly at home. Mr. Andrade was born in Contra Costa County on November 4, 1937, to the late Benjamin and Helen Johnson Andrade. He retired from the City of Richmond Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann Giaramita Andrade and their daughter, Samantha Andrade and is survived by his daughter, Amy. He will be buried in a small private family ceremony on Monday, March 2, 2020. The family requests that flowers be omitted, and contributions in his memory be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 27106, New York, NY 10087, and on the memo line should be the notation that the contribution is in memory of Donald Andrade.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 29, 2020