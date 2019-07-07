Donald Richard Giddens

Aug. 27, 1934 - June 2, 2019

Danville

Don made his final trip West and turned on the afterburners to join his wife Donna on June 2, 2019.

Don was born in Waterford California on August 27, 1934. He attended local schools and graduated from Oakdale High School participating in basketball and football. After graduation from college, Don followed his passion for flying and was accepted in to the United States Airforce cadet program.

In 1956, Don graduated from the USAF aviation Cadet class 56T-12. Don completed his primary training at Malden AFB and his basic at Bryan AFB. In 1957, during a ship training mission, there was an engine explosion that blew the entire tail section off his plane. Don safely ejected from the F-86 fighter jet. He became a proud member of the "Caterpillar Club".

Don met the love of his life Donna when he was a cadet and later married her in 1957. Don continued his Airforce career with Donna at his side, traveling to vast parts of the world. They celebrated 57 wonderful years together, purchasing a home in Danville, in 1967 where they raised two beautiful daughters, Dianne and Denise.

Don retired from active service in 1967 and began a career flying with Pan American Airlines. Don continued his flying career with Delta Airlines until his retirement in 1994.

Don was devoted to his family above all. He was a loving and supportive father and was the consummate grandfather to his four grandchildren. He rarely missed their games, performances, swim meets and more; he truly enjoyed being with them.

Don and Donna Traveled the United States training and competing with his beloved Springer Spaniels. His love for the outdoors and traveling throughout the United States meeting and making new friends along the way. Those who knew Don experienced a kind and loving man with a passion for life. Those who did not have the chance to meet Don missed out on a rare opportunity to meet a true Gentleman!

Don is survived by his two wonderful daughters Dianne Faber and Denise Simmons, two sons in laws Matt Faber and Aaron Simmons, and his four beloved grandchildren Bret Simmons, Nick Faber, Zach Faber, and Kelly Simmons

There were no strangers to Don, only friends he hadn't yet met.

An Interment will be held on July 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA 95620.





