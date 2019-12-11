|
|
Donald Richard Stiles
Aug. 15, 1930 - Nov. 29, 2019
Lodi
Don Stiles will be missed! Prior resident of Antioch, preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Stiles & daughter, Robin Aloitti. Don is survived by his wife, Debra Rodacker, his 5 children: Linda, Dawn, Lori, Jill & Jeff plus 19 grandchildren.
Services: Sunday, 12/15/19 at Cherokee Memorial, Lodi, CA at 10am.
Complete information and guest book: https://cherokeememorial.com
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 11, 2019