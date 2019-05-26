Home

Lakeside Temple-Christianity
144 Athol Ave
Oakland, CA 94606
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Lakeside Temple of Practical Christianity
144 Athol Ave.
Oakland, CA
Donald Sears


Donald Sears Obituary
Donald Sears
Dec. 8, 1945 - May 7, 2019
San Leandro
Donald passed away peacefully May 7, 2019. Donald was born in Portland, Oregon and raised in Eureka, California. A graduate of Humboldt State University, Donald taught music in Hayward, Ca for thirty-three years. Donald was also a church organist for sixty years and member of the Organist Guild and Sons of Norway. A memorial service will be held May 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Lakeside Temple of Practical Christianity 144 Athol Ave. Oakland Ca
Published in East Bay Times on May 26, 2019
