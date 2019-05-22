Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM
Craig & Reba's home
Donald W. Duncan


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald W. Duncan Obituary
Donald W. Duncan
May 25, 1943 - May 14, 2019
Resident of Concord
Don passed away at his home after a long illness.
Don is survived by his daughter Dawn, son in law James, stepdaughter Carrie, grandson Nikolas, granddaughter Emily, granddaughter Gracey, and many nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife Susan and his dog Macy.
Former owner of Berkeley Auto Body for 25 years.
Please join us for a celebration of life at Craig & Reba's home Friday May 24, 2019 @ 5:00pm Info- 925-348-1724


View the online memorial for Donald W. Duncan
Published in East Bay Times on May 22, 2019
