Donald W. Emery
1932 - 2020
Donald W. Emery
July 22, 1932 - August 28, 2020
Resident of Fremont, CA
Donald Emery was born in Niles, CA to Weston Emery and Alicia Robbel Emery on July 22, 1932. He grew up on the family farm in Alvarado, where he continued farming after his father's passing. Don went to Washington High School where he met the love of his life, Geri Rebello. They married in June 1953 and had three children, Leslie (Sue), Vicki (Steve), and Donald Jr. Don served his country during the Korean War, serving in the Navy protecting the East coast.
Don and Geri loved to travel, making several trips to Europe, along with traveling the US in their motorhome. They loved to Square Dance, play cards, and spend time with Family and friends. Don loved to be outside, sitting outside for hours while listening to John Denver and Johnny Cash.
Don had two grandchildren, Steven (Julia) and Kelli (Mike). He also had three great-grandchildren, Joey, Sophia, and Dominic.
Preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Geri, his brothers, William, Richard, and Robert Emery. He is survived by his sister, Laura (Irv), Alameda, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A special Thank You to Brenda and Thi for the wonderful care that they gave Dad.
No services will be held at this time due to COVID-19.


Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
