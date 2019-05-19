Home

Feb 16, 1938 - Mar 27, 2019
Resident of Alamo
Don Vreeland, 81, was born to Warren and Viola Vreeland on Feb. 16, 1938 in Melrose Park, IL and passed away on March 27, 2019 with loving family by his side. Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Don was affectionately called "Cookie Don" by his family because he loved sharing his treats with everyone. He loved golf and was one of the original founders of a golf group called The Odd Squad (Old Dirty Duffers) and enjoyed playing golf with them for many years. Don graduated from SF State University and established Engineered Lighting Design where he worked with architects and engineers in the lighting of many Bay Area buildings.
Married to Judi for 55 years, they had three children: Lisa Vreeland, Kristen Spignesi and Craig Vreeland (Erin), and seven grandchildren: Brandon and Felicia Andreini; Danielle, Terra and Andrea Spignesi; Nicholas and Jake Vreeland. Predeceased by daughter Lisa.


Published in East Bay Times on May 19, 2019
