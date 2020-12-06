Donald Wayne Linck II
May 27, 1938 - November 3, 2020
Resident of Lafayette, CA
Donald Wayne Linck, II, passed away suddenly of septic shock on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. There are no words to express how much he will be missed. Don touched every life that crossed his path.
Don is survived by his wife, Linda, his dental school sweetheart, and wife of 57 years. He was the proud father of Leslie Linck White, LeeAnn Crawford Linck, and Donald W Linck III. He treasured his relationship with his granddaughters, Scarlett and Vivien Linck. He is also survived by his 3 sisters, Sandy Herrick, Susie Sanders and Judy Bell, as well as countless cousins, nieces and nephews.
Don was born May 27, 1938 in Fairbanks, Alaska, the son of Donald W. Linck Sr. and Sylvia Schmidt. Early years were spent in Virginia while his father attended Medical School. While in grade school, his family moved to San Mateo, CA. He attended Park School and San Mateo High School where he graduated in 1956. While in high school, he was a 3 sport athlete, which included football and basketball, and track and field. He was inducted into San Mateo High School Hall of Fame for football and basketball.
Don attended University of California, Berkeley where he played freshman football and majored in pre-dental studies. In 1963, he completed his dental degree at UCSF. Upon graduation, Don married Linda and together they entered the U.S. Navy. Don served as the dental officer on the USS Estes, landing the first Marines at Chu Lai during the Vietnam War. Upon discharge, he practiced dentistry in Berkeley, where he first became interested in studying occlusion. He never stopped his quest to learn more about his profession. Within a year he entered a post-doctoral program in Orthodontics at Columbia University. He completed his ortho-residency in 1968 and opened his private practice in Pleasant Hill where he was still practicing. He obtained a Master of Science in Orthodontics under the teachings of Dr. Slavicek at Donau University in Vienna.
Don was passionate about his profession and worked tirelessly to develop techniques and appliances to help address craniofacial children and adults with jaw joint problems. He taught at the USCF Cranio-Facial Pain center, UOP Dental School, and Roseman University of Health Sciences in Henderson, Nevada. He co-authored four chapters on distraction osteogenesis and developed a curvilinear spiral distractor with a plastic surgeon at Stanford. He has lectured around the world on complex orthodontics, TMD, orthodontics and surgical orthodontics, cleft and craniofacial treatment, distraction osteogenesis, temporary anchorage devices and functional occlusion for orthodontics. In addition, he worked with Operation Esperanza, a medical missionary group for cleft palate patients in the third world countries of Ecuador and Nicaragua.
Don was a grateful, strong, loyal man who cherished living an extraordinary life filled with love, family and life-long friendships. He will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Due to COVID19, we will be having a Celebration of Life when able.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association. The direct link to the donation page is https://acpa-cpf.org/acpa-family-services/support-acpa/make-a-donation/
. Additionally, the National Office address which donations may be sent to:
American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association
American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association
1504 East Franklin Street, Ste 102, Chapel Hill, NC 27514