Donald Wesley Amaral
#1 UMP
Resident of Hayward
Donald Amaral passed away peacefully at his home in Hayward on August 10, 2019. He was 87 years old. Don was born in Oakland on July 11, 1932 and raised in Russell City. He has lived at his Hayward house for more than 60 years.
He is predeceased by his loving wife Grace who he was married to for 59 years and his son Rusty, as well as his sister Dolores and his brother Raymond.
Lovingly remembered by his sons, Scott (Casey), Marty (Darlene), and his daughter Dawn DeRose (John) and his grandchildren Lydell Amaral, Avalon Amaral, Valerie Powell, Stefani Joseph, Miranda Amaral, Sabrina DeRose, and Zackary DeRose. As well as his great grandchildren EzliAhna Amaral, LunaNova Amaral, Mason Powell and Lucas Powell. As well as his brother Walter Amaral (Ginger) of San Leandro and his sister Patti Chisom of Lolo, Montana.
Don was very proud to serve in The U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the 1st Infantry, also known as The Big Red 1.
Don had worked at The Ford Motor Company in Milpitas for 29 years, before it was closed for good.
He was a founding father of The Hayward Softball Umpires Association. For which he umpired for more than 50 years. He also officiated many other sports, but his true love was softball.
He very much enjoyed woodworking in his shop and making all sorts of things for his family and friends.
Friends and family are invited to join in a Celebration of Life scheduled for Friday, September 20, 2019 from 12-4pm at The Moose Lodge in Castro Valley, 20835 Rutledge Road.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 13, 2019