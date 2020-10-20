Donald William RidoutOct. 18, 1929 - Oct. 9, 2020Resident of Fairfield, CADon Ridout passed away on Oct. 9 after a period of declining health due to dementia. He was the devoted husband of Mildred Elaine (Hanson) Ridout for 52 years until her passing on July 27, 2008. Originally from Pine County, MN, son of Amos and Anna (Hanson) Ridout, Don moved his family from the Midwest to Walnut Creek, CA in 1974. More recently, Don lived in Roseville and Pleasanton, before being cared for in assisted living at Concord Royale in Concord and Parkrose Gardens of Fairfield. Don served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and had a successful career as a Sales Service Manager for Union Oil Co. He loved to play the violin/fiddle, which he did with the Village Night Hawks, the band his father led for a short period before WWII. He went on to play violin in high school, college and at St. Marks Lutheran Church in Pleasant Hill, where he and his wife Millie were active for many years. Don is survived by his three sons, Robert, James (Laurie), and Kevin (Yukiko), three grandchildren (Jennifer, Kristen and Jonathan) and two step-grandchildren (Alicia and Alec).