1/
Donald William Ridout
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald William Ridout
Oct. 18, 1929 - Oct. 9, 2020
Resident of Fairfield, CA
Don Ridout passed away on Oct. 9 after a period of declining health due to dementia. He was the devoted husband of Mildred Elaine (Hanson) Ridout for 52 years until her passing on July 27, 2008. Originally from Pine County, MN, son of Amos and Anna (Hanson) Ridout, Don moved his family from the Midwest to Walnut Creek, CA in 1974. More recently, Don lived in Roseville and Pleasanton, before being cared for in assisted living at Concord Royale in Concord and Parkrose Gardens of Fairfield. Don served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and had a successful career as a Sales Service Manager for Union Oil Co. He loved to play the violin/fiddle, which he did with the Village Night Hawks, the band his father led for a short period before WWII. He went on to play violin in high school, college and at St. Marks Lutheran Church in Pleasant Hill, where he and his wife Millie were active for many years. Don is survived by his three sons, Robert, James (Laurie), and Kevin (Yukiko), three grandchildren (Jennifer, Kristen and Jonathan) and two step-grandchildren (Alicia and Alec).


View the online memorial for Donald William Ridout

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved