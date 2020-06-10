Donald Worms
1952 - 2020
Donald Worms
August 23, 1952 - June 4, 2020
Resident of Hercules, CA.
Donald Lambert Worms was born on August 23, 1952 in Sauk Center, Minnesota to Melvin and Edna (Wenker) Worms. He was the eldest of 7 children raised on the Worms family farm in Greenwald, Minnesota. After college, he traveled to Colombia as a part of the Peace Corps and met the love of his life, Marina Mora Urueña, whom he married on June 1, 1979. Don and Marina moved from Colombia to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1981, with their daughter Nathalia and soon thereafter their second child, Philip Matthew Worms, was born. Don worked for the Social Security Administration for 37 years in San Francisco, Richmond, and Oakland. He was a parishioner at Newman Hall Holy Spirit Parish. Don supported charities that protected the environment and had a passion for gardening.
You could find Don at his happiest when he was traveling across the country or with his grandchildren. Donald died peacefully after a 4-year battle with lung cancer on June 4, 2020 with Marina, Nathalia, and Philip at his side. He was surrounded by his children, son and daughter in law and grandchildren during the last months of his life.
Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Marina Mora Worms, Nathalia (Daniel) Worms of Seattle, Washington, Philip (Natalia) Worms of Santa Rosa, California; grandchildren, Naya, Mateo, Omar, and Francisco; and siblings, Harvey (Janet) Worms, Diane Worms, Joann (Russ) Olson, Rosie (Tim) Beier, Lisa (Dave) Sarne, and Jon (Laurie) Worms and 13 nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Edna Worms.
Linda McCloud-Sunset View Mortuary (510) 525-5111


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 10, 2020.

Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
(510) 525-5111
