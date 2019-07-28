East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Donavan D. Bruce


1941 - 2019
Donavan D. Bruce Obituary
Donavan D. Bruce
Feb. 1, 1941 – July 16, 2019
Alamo, CA
Donavan lived his life to the fullest until he couldn't. His motto for living was "pedal to the metal".
Donavan was born in Saugatuck, Michigan and moved to California in the 70's. He loved Michigan but always said it was 9 months of winter and 3 months of poor sledding. He loved old cars, sports, his cats and his wife Jan…not necessarily in that order.
We will celebrate him by popping a bottle of champagne and raising a glass.
Donavan, we'll see ya when we see ya!


Published in East Bay Times on July 28, 2019
